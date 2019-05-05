  • EF1 tornado confirmed after storm touches down near Savannah

    SAVANNAH, Ga. - The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday evening that an EF1 tornado hit near Savannah on  Saturday with winds up to 105 mph.

    The tornado touched down on Wilmington Island, leaving a path of destruction for more than 2 miles.

    The NWS said it received a report of a roof collapse and a minor injury at the Savannah Yacht Club.

    Severe Weather Team 2 also confirmed Sunday that tornado sirens did not go off in the area because the system was down for maintenance.

