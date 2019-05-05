EF1 tornado confirmed after storm touches down near Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday evening that an EF1 tornado hit near Savannah on Saturday with winds up to 105 mph.
The tornado touched down on Wilmington Island, leaving a path of destruction for more than 2 miles.
WHOA: Incredible video footage shows a tornado that touched down on Wilmington Island on Georgia's coast near Savannah earlier today: https://t.co/1wV0mgrvhG @KatieWallsWSB has the latest on storms, after the game pic.twitter.com/14Av0UVo1P— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) May 5, 2019
The NWS said it received a report of a roof collapse and a minor injury at the Savannah Yacht Club.
Severe Weather Team 2 also confirmed Sunday that tornado sirens did not go off in the area because the system was down for maintenance.
TRENDING STORIES
- 80-year-old earns degree decades after putting education on hold for her family
- Longtime Fulton commissioner, civil rights leader Emma Darnell dies
- Deputy allegedly shot, killed by family member to be laid to rest this week
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}