Deputy allegedly shot, killed by family member to be laid to rest this week

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Funeral services are set for a local deputy killed in an off-duty shooting.
Coweta County Deputy Edmond Irvin died April 30. Police say his cousin shot him at a home in Palmetto.
Irvin's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday morning at St. Smyrna Baptist Church in Newnan.
Sheriff Lenn Wood said the deputy and his cousin, Danny Long, 17, were in the back of their family house arguing.
Neighbors said Long threatened to kill everyone in the house before they heard gunshots. They said moments later, the teen took off.
Long ran more than 3 miles before he was caught near the Collinsworth Road exit right off Interstate 85.
After his arrest, Long was transported to the Fayette County Jail and charged with murder and making terroristic threats.
