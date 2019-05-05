Search is on for missing toddler in Carrollton

CARROLLTON, Ga. - Carrollton police need your help finding a missing toddler.
Ahmyaz Clark, 2, disappeared from the Magnolia Lakes Apartments on Burns Road this afternoon.
Investigators said she goes by “Tino.”
Police said Ahmyaz was last seen wearing black pants and a white T-shirt.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call 911 immediately.
