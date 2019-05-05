80-year-old earns degree decades after putting education on hold for her family

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - An 80-year-old woman who put her education on hold for her family is now a college graduate.
Ruth White walked across the stage at Clayton State University on Saturday, earning her degree in psychology.
"I took one class per semester and took summers off and raised a family of seven children. And here I am today finished with a degree," White told Channel 2 Action News.
TODAY on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM: We're sitting down with the college graduate to learn the secret to her success!
TRENDING STORIES
- Man responsible for dumping 100,000+ tires across metro in custody, police say
- 82 arrested in massive, multistate child exploitation sting
- Tamar Braxton says she's ‘drained,' too busy to attend niece's funeral
White originally went to school in California for two years before she and her husband moved to Atlanta. In 1988, White enrolled at Clayton State.
"I just had a feeling I needed to get a education," White said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}