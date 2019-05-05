  • 80-year-old earns degree decades after putting education on hold for her family

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - An 80-year-old woman who put her education on hold for her family is now a college graduate.

    Ruth White walked across the stage at Clayton State University on Saturday, earning her degree in psychology. 

    "I took one class per semester and took summers off and raised a family of seven children. And here I am today finished with a degree," White told Channel 2 Action News.

    White originally went to school in California for two years before she and her husband moved to Atlanta. In 1988, White enrolled at Clayton State. 

    "I just had a feeling I needed to get a education," White said. 

