0 Tamar Braxton says she's ‘drained,' too busy to attend niece's funeral

ATLANTA - Supporters have rallied around the Braxton family after news broke that Toni and Tamar Braxton’s niece, Lauren Braxton, died this week, but some fans are criticizing Tamar Braxton for not attending her niece’s funeral.

Lauren Braxton, who was 24 years old, died due to a heart condition Monday, April 29, according to USA Today. She is the daughter of Braxton sisters’ brother Michael Braxton. She is also the niece of Traci, Towanda, Trina and Tamar Braxton, who all star in the We tv reality show “Braxton Family Values,” which is often filmed in Atlanta.

Tamar Braxton addressed her niece’s death and her busy schedule in a recent Instagram Live video. In the video, she speaks about her participation in Kandi Burruss’ Dungeon Family concert tour in Chicago.

Braxton said the death of her niece had been “a lot” for her, since her niece’s death marked “the first time anybody in my family has passed.”

In the three-minute video, Braxton complained about a “splitting” headache. She also told her more than 3 millions fan her schedule and being “drained” would not allow her to attend Lauren Braxton’s funeral.

“I don’t have time to go to the funeral. I’m still drained from that...It’s a lot...Everything happens in God’s divine order and you’ve got to respect it and praise him anyway.”

Shortly after posting the IG Live, Braxton posted about some of the backlash from her comments on her Instagram page. The image in the post read: “PSA: Don’t tell people how to heal from something you’ve never been through.”

Several Instagram users took issue with her comments. User @chatauquaiam responded to Braxton’s post, commenting “Tamar, that is your blood brother's daughter! All I'm goin to say is, what if no one came to your child's funeral God forbid that took place?”

User nini214129110 said she thought the Tamar Braxton’s decision was “just selfish... if you weren’t going, couldn’t post about it or whatever then keep quiet and stop showing off for your own gain.”

Braxton did have some support from her fans after the video posted.

rose030987:

“You don't have to explain why, just do what you have to do for yourself. The public DON'T need to know everything. Your family understands so be it!😘”

“You do not have to explain nothing to anyone PERIOD.. praying for your strength sis and may you continue to be blessed..”

According to Legacy.com, Lauren Braxton was a resident of Brooklyn, Maryland, and her funeral services will be handled by Hari P. Close Funeral Service.

This story was written by Stephanie Toone for The Atlanta Journal-Consitution.

