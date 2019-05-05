Longtime Fulton commissioner, civil rights leader Emma Darnell dies

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned Fulton County Commissioner Emma Darnell died Sunday.
Fulton County officials confirmed to Channel 2's Dave Huddleston that Darnell passed away peacefully at her home in Atlanta.
Multiple Sources confirm long time Fulton County commissioner and civil rights leader Emma Darnell passed away this morning. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/j1mXpVJJc5— Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) May 5, 2019
Darnell has served as Fulton County commissioner since 1992 and was serving her eighth term representing District 6.
"While serving as a City of Atlanta official in the 1970’s, Darnell authored the city’s first minority business plan. And as a Fulton County Commissioner for 27 years, she served as a fierce advocate for senior citizens," the county said in a news release.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
