Off-duty deputy killed in Coweta County shooting, police say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Coweta County.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman spoke to investigators on the scene in Palmetto who confirmed an off-duty deputy was shot and killed.
Police have identified a suspect but are not releasing their name at this time because they are actively searching for them.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on scene.
Channel 2 Action News is gathering information from authorities and will have updates on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
