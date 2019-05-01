  • Off-duty deputy killed in Coweta County shooting, police say

    COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Coweta County. 

    Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman spoke to investigators on the scene in Palmetto who confirmed an off-duty deputy was shot and killed.

    Police have identified a suspect but are not releasing their name at this time because they are actively searching for them.

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on scene. 

