Family of bride-to-be killed in wreck outraged driver wants to study abroad

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A man convicted of causing a crash that killed a bride and severely hurt her fiance and father wants to study abroad. The family says it wouldn't be right for the driver to have his probation modified for travel.
Kathryn Stephens, 24, died in the accident on Cedar Creek Road in March of 2017. The crash left her fiance requiring a wheelchair.
Jackson Hill Ridgeway, the man covicted of causing the crash received an eight-year sentence where he was supposed to spend three locked up and the rest on probation. Instead he was allowed to do community service and a boot camp in lieu of lock up.
A judge will hear the request to modify probation on Wednesday.
