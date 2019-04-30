Neighbors step in to help clear 80-year-old vet's yard

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - What started as people complaining about an overgrown yard, turned into a three-day effort to help an 80-year-old Air Force veteran.
One of the man’s neighbors told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that he saw the complaints on the Nextdoor app and thentalked to the homeowner before anyone reported the property to code enforcement.
The neighbor found the elderly homeowner working in the yard, wheezing from emphysema. That’s when he knew he needed to step in and help out.
When neighbors found out what was going on, they started to show up to help out as well. At one point, about 20 volunteers showed up to help clear the yard.
The new effort the organizer is hoping to create out of this experience, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Neighbors pitch in to help disabled Viet Nam vet tackle a yard overrun by bushes and weeds. 4pm pic.twitter.com/u2e8UPxWZK— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) April 30, 2019
TRENDING STORIES:
- Expectant father accused of pointing gun at drivers on the way to meet wife in labor
- 2 clients of spa that offered 'vampire facials' diagnosed with HIV
- Autopsy: 13-year-old girl jumped by classmates on way home died from brain tumor
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}