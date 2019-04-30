  • Neighbors step in to help clear 80-year-old vet's yard

    By: Berndt Petersen

    WOODSTOCK, Ga. - What started as people complaining about an overgrown yard, turned into a three-day effort to help an 80-year-old Air Force veteran.

    One of the man’s neighbors told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that he saw the complaints on the Nextdoor app and thentalked to the homeowner before anyone reported the property to code enforcement.

    The neighbor found the elderly homeowner working in the yard, wheezing from emphysema. That’s when he knew he needed to step in and help out.

    When neighbors found out what was going on, they started to show up to help out as well. At one point, about 20 volunteers showed up to help clear the yard.

