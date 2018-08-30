  • Drunk driver plows into business, shearing off part of building, owner says

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A doctor’s office suffered major damage early Thursday morning after the owner said a drunk driver plowed through the building. 

    The crash happened at the Ortho Sport and Spine Physicians office on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. 

    The owner told Channel 2 Action News that after the crash the driver sped off, but fell asleep down the road. He was later arrested.

