Drunk driver plows into business, shearing off part of building, owner says

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A doctor’s office suffered major damage early Thursday morning after the owner said a drunk driver plowed through the building.
The crash happened at the Ortho Sport and Spine Physicians office on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.
The owner told Channel 2 Action News that after the crash the driver sped off, but fell asleep down the road. He was later arrested.
We're talking to the business owner about how much damage the crash caused, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
Suspected drunk driver flies off 285 ramp into back of a medical office, then backs up and tried to keep driving! We’ll explain how police caught him in LIVE report on Ch2 at 12p pic.twitter.com/pnsPJjfDQ8— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) August 30, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}