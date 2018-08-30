Police working to connect shooting, car crash in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Chaos in a neighborhood and near a school -- police say a man showed up at woman's door with gunshot wounds. A short distance away, a car slammed into a pole.
Atlanta police told her that they got a call from a woman on Blair Villa Drive early Thursday morning. She told dispatch that a man showed up at her front door bleeding from two gunshot wounds.
Police on the scene told Washington just as they responded to the man shot call, they got another call about a car found crashed into a pole on Cologne Drive, which is about a mile from the where the man showed up at the woman’s front door.
This is the car, that crashed into a pole in SE Atlanta, moments after police responded to a person shot call, nearby.— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) August 30, 2018
I'm in talks with police right now and I'm working to get more information.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/A2a10NUJht
