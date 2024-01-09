Driver trapped in car saved during Meriwether County water rescue, officials say

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — During severe weather and flooding that swept across Georgia on Tuesday, a water rescue was underway in Meriwether County, starting around 11:13 a.m.

According to Meriwether County Fire Rescue, saving the female driver was a team effort, after units were dispatched to flooding where a car was trapped on Beaver Lake Road in Gay, Ga.

When MCFR found the driver, she told them she wasn’t hurt, but couldn’t get out because of flood waters.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

After getting the information from the call, the Upson County EMA was called in to help with their swift water rescue team.

Working together, Upson and Meriwether rescuers got the driver out, pulling her through the passenger door, which officials said had the window down.

Meriwether fire officials thanked all involved for their work to save the woman, including members of the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office, Meriwether County E911 & EMA, Georgia Department of Natural Resource and Upson County EMA.

During severe weather, MCFR wants people to remember not to cross flooded roads and always be aware of road conditions for flash flood and flood warnings, because “conditions can change rapidly.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro Atlanta shopping center floods as inches of rain move through the area

©2023 Cox Media Group