2 men stole thousands in clothes from South Fulton sporting goods store, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are searching for two men accused of shoplifting thousands of dollars worth of clothing from a sporting goods store.

On Monday at about 7:40 p.m., police responded to Hibbets Sports store at 6385 Old National Highway to a report of shoplifting.

Store video surveillance footage showed two men taking many Nike sweatsuits from the shelves and leaving the store.

The estimated value of the stolen clothing is between $3,000 and $3,500.

The suspects were seen leaving in a dark-colored Dodge Durango, heading towards Old National Highway.

Anyone with information on their identity is asked to contact South Fulton Police Department Detective Joshua Howard at 470-365-8457.

You can also email him at joshual.howard@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.

