Get ready for the silverfish invasion Atlanta. Here’s what you need to know about the bugs

ATLANTA — With the weather getting colder outside, you’re not the only one looking to get inside to stay warm.

Southerners are accustomed to oval-shaped bugs called silverfish, and according to the Macon Telegraph, they are especially common in the cooler months.

“These insects proliferate in moist environments, making the fall and winter seasons their time to thrive,” experts at Active Pest Control in Locust Grove told the newspaper.

“Silverfish like the dark. They hide during the day and avoid direct sunlight. If you move an object they are hiding in or under, they will dart out and find another dark hiding place,” WebMD said.

The bugs don’t bite, but they are a nuisance. They can “contaminate food, cause damage around your home and stir up allergies,” the Telegraph said.

Silverfish can come into your home in “cardboard cartons, boxes, papers, and books that come from infested places,” WebMD said.

So how do you get rid of them? Here are a few ways:

Seal food in airtight bags or containers.

Vacuum your home on a regular basis

Get rid of any standing water or dehumidify damp areas

Fill any cracks in your home

Clean out closets, cabinets and dust books

When all else fails you can also use insecticides to get rid of the nuisance bugs. Make sure to read the label because some insecticides can be harmful to pets and small children.

