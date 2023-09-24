Wildlife officials concerned about invasive species of catfish spreading in Georgia

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — An invasive species is spreading in Georgia rivers and wildlife officials are concerned.

It comes after anglers caught more than a dozen flathead catfish in the Ogeechee River, the fourth largest in Georgia.

Recent captures of the fish happened in a small segment of the river above Interstate Highway 95.

The first one was captured last month, according to officials.

These fish can destroy native species.

Wildlife officials are asking anyone going fishing, that if you catch one, don’t release it, and report it to them.

For more information on flathead catfish and other invasive species, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/ans.

