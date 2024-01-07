Gainesville man who was sent over $22K of drugs through the mail is sentenced

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man has been sentenced after deputies found cocaine, marijuana, and thousands in cash in his home.

In February, deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office seized approximately five grams of cocaine, two pounds of marijuana, 19 ounces of marijuana gummies, about $7,600 in cash, and a handgun from the home of Patrick Johnsa, 22.

After deputies searched Johnsa’s home on the 5000 block of Trudy Circle, they say the street value of the drugs seized was more than $22,000.

Deputies say Johnsa was sent the drugs through the mail from fraudulent addresses in California.

Johnsa was found guilty of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession charges for both cocaine and marijuana.

He was sentenced to 10 years of probation and a $2,500 fine.

