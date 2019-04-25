Dozens of students sickened by vaping drugs in school, officials say

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - More than a dozen students at Pickens County High school needed medical care after vaping drugs in school, officials said.
Many bought the vape devices at a convenience store in Ellijay, school officials said.
Channel 2's Tom Regan spoke to one parent whose son was rushed to the hospital after vaping.
This year, nearly 70 students have been caught vaping at Pickens County High School. School district officials say students are using synthetic products to get high that are also potentially toxic.
