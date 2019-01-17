New 'Connect Douglas' bus service to help Douglas Co. residents get around faster

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - People in one of the fastest-growing areas of metro Atlanta are about to get a new way to move around.
Trucks, cars and construction: More people are packing into downtown Douglasville, a sign of the quick growth in Douglas County.
The “welcome aboard” greeting may be the start of a quicker trip on the new Connect Douglas bus.
“They can get wherever they need to go,” Connect Douglas director Gary Watson said. “It's our vision to connect all the important points that Douglas County residents need to go to.”
Watson said the the new buses are called "cut-aways,” a cross between a bus and van. They carry 15 people.
Connect Douglas brings transportation services under one department.
Four routes will take workers around the most congested areas first, including Chapel Hill Road and Douglas Boulevard.
One route will even run people back and forth from the city of Atlanta because more people work there but call Douglas County home.
“We're up to about 143,000 in population now and growing,” Watson said.
Final plans are coming together, and the Connect Douglas bus service will start in the spring.
