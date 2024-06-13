Mother, children jumped from window to escape massive Douglasville apartment fire

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A woman recounted the narrow escape she and her niece, nephews and son made from a burning apartment building in Douglasville on Wednesday afternoon.

“We had to jump. It was either that or burn,” said Kiara Jennings.

Jennings told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that there was little warning as flames engulfed her apartment building off Chicago Avenue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“When I opened the front door the ceiling came down and it was just like all fire, so we ended up getting trapped,” said Jennings.

She quickly realized the only way out, was through a second-story bedroom window. She first lowered her 3-month-old nephew to a neighbor, and then her niece, and another nephew and her son followed.

“He caught the baby. He was able to semi-catch the other ones. My niece sprained her wrist trying to get down. She was holding onto the ledge. Then it was my dog. When it was my turn, the window wouldn’t stay open. I got something to prop up the window and I just fell out, jumped out,” said Jennings.

She suffered some bumps and bruises in the fall and was treated at a nearby hospital. Her sister, who tried to help, also was injured by some inhalation.

TRENDING STORIES:

At least 28 people were in the building at the time of the fire. All escaped with only minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Jennings said she lost everything she owns but is grateful nonetheless.

“I’m just happy we made it out alive,” said Jennings.

The American Red Cross is providing emergency assistant to those displace by the fire.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Historic building near Atlanta University Center catches fire

©2024 Cox Media Group