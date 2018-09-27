Investigators trying to determine why tree fell on truck, killing driver

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Transportation is trying to determine why a tree snapped at its base and fell onto a truck along I-20 Wednesday, killing the driver.
"Our crews went out there yesterday, and just visibly, it was a live tree. That is unique in itself to have a healthy live tree fall with its root system in the ground. So, this is something we will need to get an independent arborist out there to look at the tree to see exactly what happened." said GDOT representative Natalie Dale.
Dale said for the past two years, GDOT has conducted a vegetation management program to reclaim space on highway boundaries.
That involves removing trees and other debris that could pose a danger to drivers. The state program is funded by state and federal dollars.
TRENDING STORIES:
"Not only can trees fall on the roadway, they also have become the No. 1 static thing that cars run into causing fatalities and injuries." Dale said.
Douglasville police have not yet identified the deceased driver.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}