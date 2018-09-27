ATLANTA - MARTA would spend more than half a billion dollars to build light rail along the Atlanta Beltline under a final transit expansion plan unveiled Thursday.
The agency also would build light rail along the Clifton Corridor to Emory University and along Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta. And it would extend the city’s streetcar line west to the Atlanta University Center area and east to the Beltline.
The $2.7 billion blueprint for Atlanta’s transit future is up for approval by the MARTA Board of Directors Oct. 4.
It varies significantly from a preliminary proposal unveiled last May, offering more money for the Beltline and less for the Clifton Corridor, among other changes.
As in the initial proposal, the final plan includes $370.2 million to build seven miles of light rail along the northeast and southwest portion of the proposed 22-mile loop around central Atlanta.
The final plan adds $200 million as a down payment on another eight miles of rail along the northeast, southeast and western portions of the Beltline.
The extra money would not be enough to complete the eight miles of rail. But MARTA hopes private partners will step forward to help cover the remaining costs of those sections.
The agency reduced proposed funding for the Clifton Corridor by more than $150 million, counting on Emory and other private entities to help cover the cost.
The plan would provide $250 million in funding for the Clifton Corridor, plus another $100 million “contingent upon securing full local funding for the project” from other partners, according to a letter from MARTA officials to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms dated Thursday.
