The future of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is on the line in a historic Senate hearing on this Thursday, as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee will hear from a woman who accused the judge of sexual misconduct at a high school party back in 1982. Kavanaugh will then defend himself later in the day.

The hearing is reminiscent in many ways of the Clarence Thomas-Anita Hill hearings in 1981, where Hill accused Thomas of sexual harassment; after several extra days of hearings, the Senate confirmed Thomas to the Supreme Court on a vote of 52-48.

10:55 am – Instead of GOP Senators asking the questions, sex crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, brought in from Arizona, is starting the questioning of Ford.

10:50 am – As Ford describes the immense reaction against her, one lawmaker in the audience, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) is in tears in the audience.

10:47 am – Ford said she agonized daily about how to deal with the story.

BREAKING: Christine Blasey Ford tells Senate panel: 'I believed he was going to rape me,' a charge Kavanaugh denies — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) September 27, 2018

10:47 am – Ford talks about how she tried to get her message out, saying she contacted her local lawmaker in Congress, and sent an encrypted message to the Washington Post. She hoped a confidential accusation would be enough to develop information, without involving a public revelation of her name.

Ford: "I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming. This was what terrified me the most… It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me." — Libby Casey (@libcasey) September 27, 2018

10:45 am – This is already a different hearing than Anita Hill’s testimony about Clarence Thomas. Hill was stoic throughout her testimony in describing sexual harassment allegations. This is about a sexual attack, and a much more emotional situation.

10:40 am – Near tears at times, Ford describes what she says was an assault by Brett Kavanaugh. Senators are paying very close attention to every word.

10:34 am – “My name is Christine Blasey Ford.”

10:30 am – As we wait, CNN’s Jake Tapper with an interesting thread on who was responsible for the attack on Dr. Ford.

Thread on the Senate Judiciary Committee revealing that they interviewed 2 men who each claimed they were the ones who assaulted Ford, not Kavanaugh. 1/ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 27, 2018

10:27 am – Unfortunately, reporters in the room cannot see Dr. Ford’s face. In 1991, I was on the side of the room, and could see both Anita Hill and the Senators on the panel. Those watching on TV get the better angles. Sort of like the difference in going to a sporting event, or watching it at home.

10:24 am – Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) introduces Dr. Ford, and quickly references the Anita Hill hearings, talking about women are reluctant to come forward. “In essence they are put on trial and forced to defend themselves.” Ford is sitting at the witness table, between her lawyers, listening to opening statements.

10:20 am – If you are wondering who is here, apart from Senators and the 48 reporters.

WHO ELSE IS IN THE ROOM: 40 seats for an audience.

-10-16 of these are divided up by each party. (This is where lawmakers Sen. Gillibrand, Sheila Jackson-Lee, C. Maloney and Jackie Speier are sitting).

– Then 15-20 seats for the witness. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) September 27, 2018

10:16 am – The latest news alert from the AP:

BREAKING: Senate Judiciary Chairman Grassley offers apology to Ford and Kavanaugh, urges `show of civility' at hearing — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) September 27, 2018

10:15 am – Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA), the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is going through how we got to this point. Grassley repeatedly criticizes Democrats for how they handled the Ford complaining that Democrats were just ‘plain politics.’

10:05 am – The gavel sounds. Dr. Ford is here, as is the special counsel who will question her for the GOP side.

9:45 am – Looking down the tables of press people, I would venture to say that I am the only reporter who was in the room for the Anita Hill-Clarence Thomas hearings in 1991, and back here today for the Kavanaugh-Ford hearings. I have to say, while there are certainly differences in the details and the players, the larger debate – and how it may well be resolved – feel very much similar to what I covered then. And I’ve brought my same notebook.

9:36 am – Sitting next to me is my longtime colleague Lisa Desjardins, who now works for the PBS Newshour. She just saw Dr. Christine Blasey Ford in the hallway.

BLASEY FORD is here: I watched her walk past nearly the entire press corps w no one else realizing it was her but one still photographer. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) September 27, 2018

9:35 am – As many of you might know, my voice gave out two years ago, and I am unable to say very much, which doesn’t work very well for a radio reporter. But with the new technology that has given me a computer-generated voice, I am able to file stories for the radio. And because of that, I will be the only reporter actually broadcasting from inside the hearing room today. No microphone needed.

9:25 am – I am squeezed between colleagues from the PBS Newshour and ABC. The witness table is not far away.

9:15 am – I am finally settled in my seat, with my equipment seemingly ready for today. It’s going to be cramped at the press tables; only 48 reporters are being allowed in the committee room, and I’m lucky enough to be one of them, just as I was in 1991 with the Anita Hill-Clarence Thomas hearings.

Long time friend and colleague spotted me in this photo during Anita Hill's testimony in 1991 – upper left corner, 27 years ago (photo from Wash Post story at https://t.co/RQcPYVVg48) pic.twitter.com/kODcRv0YYO — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 26, 2018

