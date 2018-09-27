  • Here's how metro Atlanta is reacting to the Kavanaugh testimony

    ATLANTA - Throughout metro Atlanta, televisions, laptops and cell phones were turned into the Brett Kavanaugh hearing in Washington.

    Channel 2's Richard Elliot visited Manuel's Tavern in midtown where all tvs are turned into the testimony.

    At the Varsity restaurant, people were glued to the testimony on the tv and on their phones.

    Even in the air, a photo taken by Twitter user Michael Li showed passengers watching the testimony on their seats. 

    Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, has wrapped up her testimony after nearly four hours.

    Linda Byrne listens to Christine Blasey Ford testify live while watching the Brett Kavanaugh hearings while having lunch
    ccompton@ajc.com/Curtis Compton
    She said she is “one-hundred-percent” sure Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school. Kavanaugh is set to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He has vehemently denied the charges.

    Kavanaugh began his opening remarks shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday. He said, "My family and my name have been totally and permanently destroyed" and forcefully fought back against the allegations saying, "This confirmation process has become a national disgrace. Since my nomination in July, there's been a frenzy on the left to come up with something, anything, to block my confirmation."

