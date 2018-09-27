Here's how metro Atlanta is reacting to the Kavanaugh testimony

ATLANTA - Throughout metro Atlanta, televisions, laptops and cell phones were turned into the Brett Kavanaugh hearing in Washington.
Channel 2's Richard Elliot visited Manuel's Tavern in midtown where all tvs are turned into the testimony.
People in Metro Atlanta are listening as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testifies before a Senate committee. Judge Brett Kavanaugh will testify next. pic.twitter.com/p6CMvaH2C9— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) September 27, 2018
At the Varsity restaurant, people were glued to the testimony on the tv and on their phones.
They're watching the Senate confirmation hearings at the Varsity in Midtown. pic.twitter.com/x8D9hOfDtg— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) September 27, 2018
Even in the air, a photo taken by Twitter user Michael Li showed passengers watching the testimony on their seats.
Everybody is watching the same thing on this flight. #KavanaughFord #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/f18Di4yqMI— Michael Li (@mcpli) September 27, 2018
Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, has wrapped up her testimony after nearly four hours. She said she is “one-hundred-percent” sure Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school. Kavanaugh is set to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He has vehemently denied the charges.
Kavanaugh began his opening remarks shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday. He said, "My family and my name have been totally and permanently destroyed" and forcefully fought back against the allegations saying, "This confirmation process has become a national disgrace. Since my nomination in July, there's been a frenzy on the left to come up with something, anything, to block my confirmation."
WATCH LIVE BELOW:
