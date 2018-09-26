  • Man killed when tree falls on car while driving on I-20

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A deadly crash investigation is blocking lanes of Interstate 20 in Douglas County. 

    Douglasville Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a driver was traveling westbound on I-20 when a tree fell onto his car. 

    Triple Team Traffic first reported the crash investigation was blocking all lanes of I-20 westbound at SR 92/Fairburn Road/Exit 37 just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

    First responders are on the scene working to reopen lanes but there was no estimated time of clearance, the DOT said. 

    Douglasville police confirmed the crash involved a downed tree.

    One westbound lane is currently closed and two eastbound lanes are closed.

    Traffic is moving but expect heavy delays. 

