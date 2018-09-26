DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A deadly crash investigation is blocking lanes of Interstate 20 in Douglas County.
Douglasville Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a driver was traveling westbound on I-20 when a tree fell onto his car.
NewsChopper 2 is over the scene for a live look at the backups on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Major trouble on I-20 east of Hwy 92 in Douglas County.— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) September 26, 2018
- 1 westbound lane before 92 blocked
- 2 eastbound lanes past 92 blocked
Delays in both directions and no estimated time of clearance. pic.twitter.com/RNy6FtBWC5
Triple Team Traffic first reported the crash investigation was blocking all lanes of I-20 westbound at SR 92/Fairburn Road/Exit 37 just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.
RED ALERT: Douglas Co.; Crash Investigation: I-20/wb at Fairburn Rd./SR-92; (exit 37); All Lanes are Blocked; delays; in both directions; use 78; https://t.co/KslBQmUsyy; #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/2Mc0pVt3Fd— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) September 26, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
First responders are on the scene working to reopen lanes but there was no estimated time of clearance, the DOT said.
[Download the FREE WSB-TV News App for traffic alerts in your area]
Douglasville police confirmed the crash involved a downed tree.
Major accident involving a downed tree on I-20 one half mile east of Highway 92(Fairburn Road). One westbound lane is closed and two eastbound lanes are closed. Traffic is moving but expect heavy delays. Approximate time to clear the scene is 1:00 PM.— Douglasville Police (@Douglasville_PD) September 26, 2018
One westbound lane is currently closed and two eastbound lanes are closed.
Traffic is moving but expect heavy delays.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}