Woman says personal items were thrown in dumpster after being wrongly evicted

ATLANTA - A woman told Channel 2 Action News apartment workers emptied her apartment unit in northwest Atlanta and threw her belongings into a dumpster.
"I can't even get in here to get my stuff," Jazmyn Barnes said in a video showing her items laid with trash inside the dumpster.
The mistaken eviction that she said left her with just the clothes on her back, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
