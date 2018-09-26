Delta Airlines computer tracking system back up after brief outage

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Airlines has restored its IT system after an outage caused a groundstop nation-wide.
The company responded to a slew of messages from angry customers on the social media website.
Delta said they had technical difficulties with their system and I.T. worked on the problem.
Passengers wrote on Twitter they are experiencing delays, can't buy tickets on their website or check flight status, and many are stuck on tarmacs across the country.
Delta released the following statement:
Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems. We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience.
Hi Holly. Our computer tracking system is temporarily down. I suggest you reach back again in about an hour when our system should be back up and we will be able to assist you. *TKR— Delta (@Delta) September 26, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}