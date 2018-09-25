College student shot in head during road-rage attack near I-575

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for the person who shot a college student in the head while driving near I-575.
Channel 2 Action News has learned the road-rage incident started when the victim and his passenger were driving back up to Acworth from an Atlanta Braves baseball game. According to police, they were on I-575 and about to exit onto Bells Ferry Road when a landscaping truck cut them off.
Police said the victim sped up, and both drivers exchanged words.
The driver of the landscaping truck fired a gun, and the shot hit the victim in the head, police say.
The victim remains in a hospital.
Channel 2's Chris Jose spoke with the victim's father. You'll hear from him, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Developing: Cobb man recovering from a road rage shooting. Police say the 23-year old was shot in the head. Cops need help finding the gunman. The man’s father told me his son is “one tough kid.” @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/AzoiHOaZ3z— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) September 25, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
- BREAKING: Bill Cosby sentenced 3 to 10 years in prison for sexual assault
- Teacher fired after refusing to abide by ‘No zero' policy for students
- Former Atlanta rapper charged with trafficking $4M worth of cocaine
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}