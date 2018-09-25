  • College student shot in head during road-rage attack near I-575

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for the person who shot a college student in the head while driving near I-575.

    Channel 2 Action News has learned the road-rage incident started when the victim and his passenger were driving back up to Acworth from an Atlanta Braves baseball game. According to police, they were on I-575 and about to exit onto Bells Ferry Road when a landscaping truck cut them off.

    Police said the victim sped up, and both drivers exchanged words.

    The driver of the landscaping truck fired a gun, and the shot hit the victim in the head, police say.

    The victim remains in a hospital.

    Channel 2's Chris Jose spoke with the victim's father. You'll hear from him, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories