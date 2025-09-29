Georgia state employee indicted in deadly 4th of July crash on I-20

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — An employee of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, a criminal justice agency of the state, has been indicted by a grand jury.

Last week, Alexis Friendly, a parole and probation officer, was indicted on the following charges: vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, following too closely, failure to wear a seat belt, and failure to carry a license.

Georgia State Patrol said on July 4 that the Douglasville Police Department was investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a white Honda Accord that hit a guardrail along Interstate 20.

While they investigated, a black Ford Explorer belonging to the Department of Community Supervision hit an orange Toyota Corolla that was driving in the left lane in the same area, causing the Explorer and Corolla to spin. This caused the Explorer to then hit the back of a Mitsubishi Outlander that was in the center lane of the highway at the time.

Then the still-spinning Explorer hit a Lexus that was parked on the left shoulder before coming to a stop.

When GSP got to the crash site, troopers learned that Friendly was driving under the influence.

According to the indictment, Alcides Barria was identified as the victim who died in the crash.

