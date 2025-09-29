Sandy Springs officers searching for car break-in suspects got an unexpected surprise

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — It was an unexpected turn of events on Thursday morning when officers searching for suspects got a jump scare.

Around 12:43 a.m. on Sept. 27, Sandy Springs police responded to a report of two men trying to break into cars by trying door handles.

When officers arrived, they briefly spotted two individuals matching the suspects’ descriptions, but the suspects managed to escape into the nearby woods, police said.

SSPD said that despite a thorough search of the area, the suspects remain at large.

However, bodycam video released by the department shows officers encountering two unexpected figures during their search: two deer.

The two animals were initially mistaken for the suspects.

The deer, meanwhile, were left uncharged and unbothered, leaving officers with a story of wildlife misidentification.

