Georgia state employee charged with DUI after crash in state vehicle, GSP says multiple vehicles hit

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — An employee of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, a criminal justice agency of the state, was charged with driving under the influence in a state vehicle and causing a crash.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, was called to investigate in the aftermath of an incident involving multiple crashes on Interstate 20 in Douglasville.

GSP said the Douglasville Police Department were investigating a single vehicle crash involving a white Honda Accord that hit a guardrail shortly before midnight on Thursday.

While they investigated, a black Ford Explorer belonging to the Department of Community Supervision struck an orange Toyota Corolla that was driving in the left lane in the same area, causing the Explorer and Corolla to spin.

This caused the Explorer to then hit the back of a Mitsubishi Outlander that was in the center lane of the highway at the time.

Then the still-spinning Explorer hit a Lexus that was parked in the left shoulder before coming to a stop.

I-20 East was closed for several hours for officials to perform an investigation and clean up.

When GSP got to the crash site, troopers learned that the driver of the explorer, Alexis Friendly, a community supervision officer, was driving under the influence.

Friendly was arrested at the scene by troopers out of Post 4 in Villa Rica before being taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the Corolla hit by Friendly in the Explorer was taken first to Douglas Wellstar before being flown to Kennestone Hospital due to serious injuries.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision said they were aware of Friendly’s arrest and accusations that she was driving under the influence and they are performing an investigation as well.

Friendly was immediately suspended, according to the department. They are unable to provide additional comment as the investigation is active.

Jail records show Friendly remains in custody without bond, charged with the following:

Driving with ability impaired by alcohol, drugs or toxic vapor

Following too closely

License to be carried and exhibited on demand

Failure to maintain lane

Serious injury by vehicle

Safety belts, required usage

Speed restrictions basic rules

