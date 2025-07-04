Thieves break into Marietta restaurant months away from opening, cause $100K in damage

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say someone broke into a local restaurant that was set to open this fall.

Along Franklin Gateway in Marietta, an old Applebee’s is being transformed into a new restaurant. Those plans abruptly stopped when someone targeted the restaurant last Friday.

The owner showed Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell the damage inside the restaurant. Police say the value of the copper the thief stole was minimal, but the suspect caused over $100,000 in damage.

Police don’t have any leads. The owner is now offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who has information that will lead to an arrest and conviction.

We’re speaking with the owner about how far this has set him back from opening, TODAY on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

