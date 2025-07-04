DeKalb family desperate for answers one year after loved one shot, run over

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been one year since someone shot and ran over Shannon Boswell in Dekalb County, and the family said they need more contact with police.

Shannon Boswell, 30, died July 2, 2024. Boswell’s mother, little brother and two sisters-in-law met outside the Dekalb County Police Department on Thursday night, disappointed.

“I haven’t slept, and it’s hurtful,” said Tammy Boswell.

She said told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco that she has not heard from detectives or victim advocates since someone killed her child, and she fears the case is getting overlooked.

“Shannon mattered. I promise you, Shannon mattered, and Shannon was very much so loved. I promise you that,” said Tammy Boswell.

The murder happened on North Hairston Rd. near Trace Terrace in DeKalb County.

Autopsy results show someone shot and killed Boswell. Then, ran over Boswell’s body as they drove off.

“To kill someone and run and hide, that’s a problem. I have no respect for cowards,” said Tammy Boswell.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County Police Department to try to find out where the search for the killer stands, how many leads detectives have followed and if there are any suspects. Investigators said there are no new developments at this time.

“We’ve been fighting, praying that something just happens overnight,” said Pierre Boswell.

He thinks the killer targeted Boswell for being transgender.

“It’s definitely a hate crime,” said Pierre Boswell.

In 2024, Georgia ranked number five for highest number of violent deaths of transgender people in the U.S., according to the Human Rights Coalition.

Family wants police to speed up the investigation and improve communication.

“A whole year and no answers, no contact with a detective or nothing, that’s what really hurt me the most,” said Pierre Boswell.

They said an arrest could bring some peace and safety to the community.

“That’s the truth. It’s sad to say. I pray they stop with all the killings,” said Tammy Boswell.

Police said if anyone has information, and they want to share it anonymously, they can do so through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

