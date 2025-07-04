Family of woman killed by child’s dad says the world ‘got to see the real him’ when he spat in court

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a mother killed by her daughter’s father says his behavior after he was sentenced explains why he needs to be locked up forever.

Only Channel 2 Action News cameras were there when Taco Nash spat towards the prosecutor in court as he was being escorted out of the courtroom on Wednesday.

The family of Mi’ckeya Montgomery was elated that Nash will never walk the streets again. They said the judge made the right decision in sentencing him to life without the possibility of parole.

“He got three life sentences,” Montgomery’s family said outside the DeKalb County courthouse Wednesday evening.

The family of the 21-year-old Montgomery said Nash deserved every one of those life sentences for murdering the mother of his child.

“He’s right where he needs to be,” the family said.

The family called Nash a menace to society, and says the court got to see it when he spat towards the prosecutor.

“Today was the day that they got to see the real him. The rest was a facade...he’s a sociopath,” Montgomery’s aunt, Jasmine Walters, said.

A jury convicted Nash on Wednesday of chasing Montgomery into their child’s daycare in 2022. That’s where he threatened her with a gun, and forced her and their baby into some woods where he shot her. The baby was in Montgomery’s arms when she was shot.

Nash claimed Montgomery took his gun and killed herself. That’s something her family found offensive.

“And we knew the truth, that she wouldn’t do such a thing, especially in not in front of her 18-month-old daughter,” her sister, Chancierra Coleman, said.

Nash said the jury was biased against him.

“I will be back-to-back on appeal to prove my innocence,” he said in court.

Montgomery’s family said Nash and innocence should never be spoken in the same sentence. They were elated leaving the court.

“Victory today is mine. Yay,” they sang as they left the courthouse.

The family says some of the jurors came back to court for sentencing and saw Nash’s behavior.

They urge anyone in an abusive relationship to get away fast, and don’t return.

