Verdict reached in case of DeKalb man accused of kidnapping, killing his child’s mother

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing the mother of his child.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Prosecutors say Taco Nash, 22, followed Mic’keya Montgomery, 21, to the child’s daycare, where he confronted her. He then kidnapped Montgomery and the former couple’s 16-month-old daughter, Khloe, and then dragged them into some nearby woods where he killed Montgomery in front of the child, police said.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones has been in the courtroom throughout the trial. Get the latest updates LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:

Defense attorneys suggested that a note was found in Montgomery’s purse where she said she was going to kill herself before Nash did.

They also suggested that Nash did not force Montgomery to leave the daycare.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group