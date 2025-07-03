2 charged in shooting death of driver who crashed into Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Police announced Thursday a man has been charged with murder after he surrendered himself at Fulton County Jail.

Jabyrion Crumbley, 18 years old, faces multiple charges in connection with a June 16 deadly shooting of man while he was driving. According to police, they discovered a 62-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW near Rock Street.

An investigation indicated that the victim was driving and attempting to make a turn when an argument happened with the driver of another vehicle. During the argument, the victim was shot, causing him to crash his vehicle into a vacant home.

The medical examiner identified the victim as Remoin Thomas Patton Sr.

Crumbley turned himself in Wednesday and also faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Janisha Crumbley also was arrested June 20 in connection with the incident. She faces a charge of hindering the apprehension of a felon.

