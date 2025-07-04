AJC Peachtree Road Race winners in Women’s and Men’s Elite divisions represent the same country

ATLANTA — Runners from all over the world raced in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday. The winners in the Elite Women’s and Elite Men categories represented the same country.

Hellen Obiri from Kenya won with a time of 31 minutes and 29 seconds in her Peachtree Road Race debut.

“I feel so good in my debut and my goal. And I am so excited and I look forward to the next time,” she said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

For the Elite Men, organizers say it was one of the most competitive men’s races in the history of the AJC Peachtree Road Race. The top three all finished in times under 27 minutes and 40 seconds.

“It was so hot today— although I am use to humid, it was a little more than usual and also the hills and also the hills were a little more tough towards the finish," men’s winner Patrick Kiprop from Kenya.

He also won in his AJC Peachtree Road Race debut with the winning time of 27 minutes and 35 seconds.

“I didn’t know what to expect coming down to the finish line. I was so happy to be the winner today,” Kiprop said.

Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo asked if he plans to come back next year.

“Yes of course. It’s a beautiful city. I need to say hi to people. When it’s your first time, you need to come back and defend your title,” he said. “It’s well organized and I am expecting to come back.”

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group