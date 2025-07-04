Fourth of July forecast: Hot and humid, but mainly dry

Friday’s forecast will shape up to be a hot, but mainly dry one as you celebrate the Fourth of July.

For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, it will be a warm and humid start. A feels-like temperature will climb toward 90 degrees by 11 a.m. The race will start under a Code Yellow, which advises runners to use caution in the heat.

Highs will stay in the low-to-mid 90s as we head throughout the day.

A few isolated storms will pop-up, but most will be long gone by the time most fireworks start tonight. After the sun sets, temperatures will fall into the 80s.

Severe Weather Team 2 is also watching a system along the Southeast coast with the potential for tropical development over the weekend.

