The votes are in for the 2025 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt. Which design won?

ATLANTA — Now that runners have crossed the finish line, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race has unveiled the winning T-shirt design for 2025.

The winner of the contest is Russ Vann with his “Atlanta Runs Deep” theme, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“My design this year features the iconic peach and skyline with a road running through the middle symbolizing the way this race connects many parts of the city. It’s not just about the miles, but the runners who participate and the people who make it happen,” Vann told the AJC.

The AJC reports Vann, who is originally from Tifton and moved to Atlanta 13 years ago, had been a finalist twice in 2022 and 2024. Vann will receive a $5,600 prize.

2025 Peachtree Road Race T-Shirt Designs "Atlanta Runs Deep" by Russ Vann (Atlanta Track Club)

This year marks the 56th annual running of the race down Peachtree Road from Lenox Square in Buckhead all the way to 10th Street and Piedmont Park in midtown. The race draws more than 50,000 participants each year.

Part of the tradition includes the different T-shirt designs. It’s kept a secret after the first runners cross the finish line. Here’s Channel 2’s Michael Seiden with a T-shirt showing Vann’s design.

AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt Channel 2's Michael Seiden holds the winning AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt.

RELATED STORIES

©2025 Cox Media Group