Whippet danger: Family warns nitrous oxide use can be deadly

More people are getting addicted to nitrous oxide, which can cause nerve damage, paralysis and even death.

The U.S Food and Drug Administration has put out a new warning about the danger of inhaling the gas, which is commonly known as “whippets” or “laughing gas.”

Nitrous oxide is used by dentists for pain relief during procedures, but for decades people have also used it to get a quick high.

Abuse of the legally sold gas has soared recently, with its promotion on social media and its wide availability.

Health officials said that is putting more young people at risk. Video of young people getting high on nitrous oxide has become a viral trend.

