Douglasville City Council plans expansion, rebuild of City Hall

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The Douglasville City Council is working on finalizing a new City Hall, with the final version to include a new council chamber.

City officials said the current city hall is in an old building that’s been renovated multiple times but no longer can accommodate existing staff.

“It no longer has the space to accommodate existing staff, requiring several departments to operate out of the old Douglasville Conference Center annex, space that the City must lease,” officials said on background.

However, a city spokesman said both buildings have aging infrastructure that creates challenges for accessibility and efficient service for residents.

The city said the new building would address space and accessibility issues by:

Consolidating services – allowing residents to access Finance, Community Development, Human Resources, and other key departments in one convenient location.

Building a modern Council Chamber – eliminating the need to rent space for public meetings and creating a dedicated, flexible space for City business.

– eliminating the need to rent space for public meetings and creating a dedicated, flexible space for City business. Improving efficiency – reducing costs associated with leasing and streamlining staff operations under one roof.

"We recognize the urgent need, as our current facilities are undersized and aging, but we are also taking a thoughtful approach to ensure the new City Hall will meet the needs of residents well into the future," the city said in a statement.

The new city hall will be built at the current city hall location, and city officials expect demolition on the old building to start in early 2026.

