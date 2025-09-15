Hall County tax audit shows exemptions given to ineligible residents cost more than $2 million

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Tax Commissioner Darla Eden has flagged over millions in dollars in questionable senior school tax exemptions

The Hall County Tax Commissioner’s Office said it meant the county had potentially lost about $2.3 million in tax revenue due to eligibility issues between 2017 to 2024.

The audit, initiated in January 2024, has reviewed 22% of the 12,536 parcels receiving total school tax exemptions, identifying 351 parcels with ineligible exemptions, often due to outdated records following the property owner’s death.

“This was a randomized audit—not targeted,” Eden said. “Our mission is to ensure accuracy, equity, and responsible tax enforcement.”

Despite submitting 269 flagged parcels to the Tax Assessor’s Office, the Tax Commissioner’s Office said it has not received updates on their status.

Eden has requested clarification on reassessment processes and notification procedures for heirs or current occupants.

Georgia law allows the collection of back taxes owed for up to three years, which could help recover an estimated $1.4 million of lost revenue.

However, billing adjustments require formal correction orders from the Tax Assessor’s Office.

The commissioner’s office acknowledged that the Hall County Board of Education faces financial pressures, including rising costs related to teacher retirement and health insurance.

Recovering lost tax revenue could alleviate some of these burdens.

Hall County Schools have expressed concerns about the accuracy of exemptions and expect back taxes and interest if exemptions have been misapplied.

Residents with questions about their exemptions are encouraged to contact the Tax Assessor’s office directly.

