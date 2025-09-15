Neighbors express concerns over busy Atlanta intersection where student was killed in crash

ATLANTA — At the corner where tragedy struck Saturday night, students gathered Sunday, grappling with the loss of a classmate and loved one.

Police say a motorcyclist was killed following a collision with an SUV at Roswell Road and Laurel Forest Circle NE. The motorcyclist, identified as Benjamin Reiser, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Amir Farokhi, the head of the Galloway School, where Reiser previously attended, shared the following statement with families on Sunday:

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news that former Galloway student Benjamin Reiser tragically passed away last night in a motor vehicle accident. Benjamin was a beloved member of our community from Early Learning through tenth grade, and many of our students, families, and faculty knew him well. This year, Benjamin transitioned to Mount Vernon School for eleventh grade, where he continued to be a bright presence for his teachers and peers. Our hearts are with Benjamin’s family, friends, and all who loved him. We are grateful to Mount Vernon School for their partnership as our communities are linked in this significant loss.”

The accident happened several hundred yards from a neighborhood. One resident, Sam Brick, says she was home when the crash occurred.

“I saw the white SUV all the way across on the cement,” Brick told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter. “You could just tell they were trying to turn left, but obviously side impact on the driver’s side of the car.”

Brick, along with other families in the neighborhood, says they’ve been concerned about the intersection for years because of low visibility coming from Laurel Forest Circle.

“We’ve seen accidents on both sides of the street going north and south,” said homeowner Mamie Dayan Vogel.

As police continue to investigate, loved ones continue to mourn the young life lost, while neighbors hope this tragedy will lead to meaningful change.

