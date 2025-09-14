Motorcyclist dies in crash along busy Atlanta road

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Saturday.

According to Atlanta officials, officers were called to Roswell Road NE at Laurel Forest Circle NE regarding a two vehicle accident.

When police arrived, they noticed a motorcycle and SUV that were involved in the incident.

The motorcylicst was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to APD.

The Accident Investigations Unit (AIU) is investigating the crash.

The motorcyclist has not yet been identified.

