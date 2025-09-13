North GA officer critical after being shot in the face, suspect on the run

MCCAYSVILLE, Ga. — A police officer in north Georgia is fighting for his life after being shot late Friday night, and the suspect is on the run.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims is the first reporter LIVE on the scene during Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.

McCaysville Chief of Police Michael Earley confirmed that officers were called to a report of a suspicious person along First Street.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, the suspect opened fire, striking one of the officers in the face.

Earley identified the officer as Captain Brantley Worley, a 3-year veteran of the department. He says he has a wife and small son.

Worley was airlifted to a hospital in Chattanooga in critical condition. Earley said he suffered a broken neck and a brain bleed.

After the shooting, the suspect ran off. Officers went to the house where he is believed to live, prompting a SWAT standoff.

Just after 7 a.m., police say they learned the suspect was not in the home, and they are now searching for him.

The suspect has not been identified.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group