A 16-year-old Georgia HS football player was charged with murder; a judge just set him free

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A 16-year-old football player is heading home after a judge dismissed a warrant charging him with murder.

Vincent Carter Jr. was charged with murder in the death of 14-year-old Deandre Howell in Augusta last month.

But in a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Carter’s attorney, Keith Johnson, told Channel 2 Action News that the judge dismissed the warrant, saying there was not enough probable cause.

Johnson claims Howell, the victim, was the aggressor and that Carter was struck first.

The attorney says the Carter will now be home just in time for his 17th birthday.

But Johnson says the district attorney’s office can decide to seek an indictment from a grand jury.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the district attorney’s office for comment.

