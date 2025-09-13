Family, friends hold vigil for 16-year-old Lovejoy High student killed in shooting

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Family and friends gathered Friday night to honor the life of 16-year-old Zion Barrett, a Lovejoy High School junior who was shot and killed last weekend.

At the Lovejoy Soccer Complex off McDonough Road, dozens of people lit candles in Barrett’s memory. His relatives said his life was cut short far too soon.

“He was so young. We had plans for him,” said his aunt, Deshaun Barrett. “People say it gets easier day by day, but it hasn’t gotten easier yet. We’re still waiting on him to run in the door.”

Clayton County police said someone shot and killed Barrett on Saturday. Earlier this week, officers were seen taking two people into custody at a home, but police have not released further updates.

“I don’t want to stay angry at them because I know that’s just going to hurt me more and tear me down…I hope they realize they took a life that was very loved,” said Barrett’s grandmother, Yvonne Barrett.

His aunt said they hope justice will be served.

“We just kind of let Clayton County do their thing,” she said. “They’re pretty good at finding. They got the two off the streets, and I’m glad they’re off the streets…I made a promise to him that we will get justice.”

Those at the vigil wore Barrett’s favorite color and shared stories about his sense of humor and spirit.

“Zion was like a class clown, but he always did his work and stuff. He always came to class, but he made everybody laugh, including teachers,” said former classmate AJ Sutton.

Rapper Young Dro, who runs a mentorship program at Lovejoy High, also spoke about the teen. “He stuck his head in the class because I was in there, and it saddens me that I couldn’t get him to come, so I could be a voice and pour into him,” Dro said.

The crowd said they are leaning on each other to cope with the loss of Barrett. “It hurts,” Sutton said. “I don’t know how to feel…Life’s different. I’ve been in the house, but I haven’t been doing much movement because I lost my friend.”

Barrett’s family said his funeral will be held next Friday at 5 p.m.,

