Apalachee High School student arrested over threat, school says

WINDER, Ga. — A student at Apalachee High School was arrested Friday “after an investigation concerning a threatening remark,” the high school confirmed in a statement.

The student’s name wasn’t released, and the nature of the remark wasn’t disclosed.

The remarks comes more than a year after a school shooting killed four at the school.

A partial statement from the high school principal is below:

“Thank you to staff members and our School Resource Officers for immediately responding to the concern. Our students must understand that words have consequences, and we will work with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office however is necessary for the safety and security of our school. Please remind students that any statement or behavior perceived as a threat will be taken seriously and may result in severe consequences, including legal action, even if it was intended to be “a joke.”

