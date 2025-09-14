AP Top 25: Where Georgia, Georgia Tech rank for Week 4

ATLANTA — Georgia extended its win streak over Tennessee to nine with an overtime victory. Georgia Tech snapped its losing streak to Clemson with a last-second game-winning field goal.

So where will the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets rank in this week’s Associated Press Top 25?

Georgia moves up to No. 5 while Georgia Tech made its top 25 debut this season at No. 18. Georgia will have a bye week before its Sept. 27 showdown against Alabama. Georgia Tech hosts Temple on Saturday.

Here’s the full top 25.

AP Top 25 college football poll rankings

Ohio State Penn State LSU Miami Georgia Oregon Florida State Texas Illinois Texas A&M Oklahoma Iowa State Ole Miss Alabama Tennessee Utah Texas Tech Georgia Tech Indiana Vanderbilt Michigan Auburn Missouri Notre Dame USC

Clemson Georgia Tech Football Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes (1) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard) (Colin Hubbard/AP)

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

Ohio State Georgia Penn State LSU Oregon Miami Florida State Oklahoma Texas A&M Texas Illinois Iowa State Ole Miss Georgia Tech Michigan Alabama Indiana Utah Texas Tech Tennessee Missouri Vanderbilt Auburn USC University of South Carolina

