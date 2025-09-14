AP Top 25: Where Georgia, Georgia Tech rank for Week 4

ATLANTA — Georgia extended its win streak over Tennessee to nine with an overtime victory. Georgia Tech snapped its losing streak to Clemson with a last-second game-winning field goal.
So where will the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets rank in this week’s Associated Press Top 25?
Georgia moves up to No. 5 while Georgia Tech made its top 25 debut this season at No. 18. Georgia will have a bye week before its Sept. 27 showdown against Alabama. Georgia Tech hosts Temple on Saturday.
Here’s the full top 25.
AP Top 25 college football poll rankings
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- LSU
- Miami
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Florida State
- Texas
- Illinois
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Iowa State
- Ole Miss
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Texas Tech
- Georgia Tech
- Indiana
- Vanderbilt
- Michigan
- Auburn
- Missouri
- Notre Dame
- USC
The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.
Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.
Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Penn State
- LSU
- Oregon
- Miami
- Florida State
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Texas
- Illinois
- Iowa State
- Ole Miss
- Georgia Tech
- Michigan
- Alabama
- Indiana
- Utah
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Missouri
- Vanderbilt
- Auburn
- USC
- University of South Carolina
