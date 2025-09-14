Atlanta

AP Top 25: Where Georgia, Georgia Tech rank for Week 4

By Zach Klein, WSB-TV and WSBTV.com News Staff
Georgia Tennessee Football Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys (16) catches a touchdown pass over Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (George Walker IV/AP)
By Zach Klein, WSB-TV and WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Georgia extended its win streak over Tennessee to nine with an overtime victory. Georgia Tech snapped its losing streak to Clemson with a last-second game-winning field goal.

So where will the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets rank in this week’s Associated Press Top 25?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia moves up to No. 5 while Georgia Tech made its top 25 debut this season at No. 18. Georgia will have a bye week before its Sept. 27 showdown against Alabama. Georgia Tech hosts Temple on Saturday.

Here’s the full top 25.

AP Top 25 college football poll rankings

  1. Ohio State
  2. Penn State
  3. LSU
  4. Miami
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Florida State
  8. Texas
  9. Illinois
  10. Texas A&M
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Iowa State
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Alabama
  15. Tennessee
  16. Utah
  17. Texas Tech
  18. Georgia Tech
  19. Indiana
  20. Vanderbilt
  21. Michigan
  22. Auburn
  23. Missouri
  24. Notre Dame
  25. USC

Clemson Georgia Tech Football Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes (1) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard) (Colin Hubbard/AP)

The AP Top 25 media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

  1. Ohio State
  2. Georgia
  3. Penn State
  4. LSU
  5. Oregon
  6. Miami
  7. Florida State
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Texas A&M
  10. Texas
  11. Illinois
  12. Iowa State
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Georgia Tech
  15. Michigan
  16. Alabama
  17. Indiana
  18. Utah
  19. Texas Tech
  20. Tennessee
  21. Missouri
  22. Vanderbilt
  23. Auburn
  24. USC
  25. University of South Carolina

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Channel 2 is your home for all things SEC football. Join Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein, Alison Mastrangelo and our GameDay insiders for SEC GameDay every Saturday night this fall.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read