‘Power of prayer:’ Officials share update of north Georgia officer shot in the face

MCCAYSVILLE, Ga — A community is surrounding an officer in prayers after he was shot late Friday night.

McCaysville Chief of Police Michael Earley said that officers were called to a report of a suspicious person along First Street late Friday night.

When officers arrived, they say Timothy Craig Ramsey, 26, opened fire, and “brutally shot my officer in the face,” Earley said.

The officer was identified as Capt. Brantley Worley, a three-year veteran of the department.

Worley was rushed to Erlanger Hospital n Chattanooga, suffering a broken neck and a brain bleed from the shooting.

On Sunday, Earley shared that Worley remains stable. The chief along with his department visited Worley Sunday evening.

“This evening, my department and I visited Captain Brantley Worley. By God’s grace, he was able to speak with us. The doctors have confirmed that no brain surgery will be needed, and there is hope he may soon be moved out of ICU,” the chief said. “The power of prayer and God’s healing hand is stronger than the evil act committed against our officer. The devil may have thought he won, but through prayer from our community, our great state, and the entire law enforcement family, God has already shown His victory.”

The chief thanked everyone for their outpouring of love and support.

Worley has a wife and a small son. He is also an ordained minister.

After the shooting, Ramsey ran off. Officers went to the house where he is believed to live, prompting a SWAT standoff.

An all-out manhunt got underway for Ramsey. He was caught an arrested Saturday evening.

The chief said Ramsey is being booked into the Fannin County Jail and currently is facing at least one charge of aggravated assault with intent to commit murder against a police officer.

