APD investigating suspicious package at Israeli Consulate

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department are investigating a reported suspicious package at the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta.

So far, all APD was able to confirm was that units are investigating the consulate location on Spring Street.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to consulate staff for more information.

