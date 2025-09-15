APD investigating suspicious package at Israeli Consulate

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department are investigating a reported suspicious package at the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta.
So far, all APD was able to confirm was that units are investigating the consulate location on Spring Street.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to consulate staff for more information.
